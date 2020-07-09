As the long summer days continue to heat up, we’re all looking for a reason to get out of the house and head off to a cool summer destination. And since most of us are still uncomfortable about hopping a flight, it looks like a road trip is in order.

Fortunately, there are some great sights to see just outside Baton Rouge if you want to make that road trip more like a quick weekend getaway.

We’re taking inspiration from our May 2019 issue, where we highlighted day drives and weekend escapes to the towns and attractions just outside East Baton Rouge Parish. Stroll along the shady streets of St. Francisville and admire the historic homes. Go antiquing in Denham Springs. Or hit the water at False River. It’s a perfect travel guide for those summer days when you’re looking for an easy getaway that isn’t the equivalent of driving to New Orleans or the beach.

And of course, we offer up tons of ideas for places to eat and dishes to try while you’re on the road.

Read on for the full story from the May 2019 issue of 225.