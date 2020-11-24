A holiday spread from City Pork. Though the restaurant's deadline for ordering for Thanksgiving has passed, keep it in mind for the December holidays.

What’s not to love about Thanksgiving? There’s the food, the food and … the food. Is there anything better than a holiday centered around food?

Whether you’re cooking and preparing food for one guest or for close family in a COVID-safe environment this year, finding time to cook can be a challenge. We’ve put together a list of Baton Rouge businesses that can help you out on last minute Thanksgiving dishes, and are also worth keeping in mind for Christmas right around the corner. From a whole turkey, to delicious side dishes to drool-worthy desserts, here are some Thanksgiving to-go options that can take one less thing off of your plate.

Editor’s note: Contact the businesses for the most up-to-date information and availability.

Looking for a baked turkey? Or something even more flavorful? Frank’s is the place to go. With options like a fried turkey, pecan-smoked turkey or honey glazed ham, they’ve got you covered. And you can’t forget delectable sides like cornbread dressing and green bean casserole. Looking for a more complete package? Frank’s offers a holiday meal package that serves 10-12.

Step up your party with this Thanksgiving menu. You can choose a Ruffino’s favorite entree: lasagna, or its chicken Parmesan, sliced prime rib and more. For a more casual choice, the restaurant’s finger food party trays are perfect. Customizable charcuterie trays, dips and spreads and even prime rib sliders are available. And since it’s Ruffino’s, you can’t forget desserts like white chocolate bread pudding and cheesecake bars.

For a more traditional Thanksgiving feast, head to Maxwell’s Market. Choose from items like roasted turkey and beef tenderloin for your entree, then garlic-Parmesan mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and more for sides. For dessert, choose from three delicious options of pie: pecan, apple or pumpkin.

If you’re looking for a time-honored Cajun Thanksgiving meal, Copeland’s will do nicely. Along with many options for meal packages, Copeland’s also offers Cajun fried turkey as an entree and mashed sweet potatoes, buttercream potatoes and Louisiana oyster dressing as sides. And of course, how could you forget Copeland’s cheesecake?