A few ideas for Easter brunch this weekend in Baton Rouge

It looks like Easter Sunday has a low chance of rain—and a high chance of brunch. Spots at local restaurants are filling up quickly, so make reservations soon. Here are some restaurants with remaining Easter brunch availability. Know of another spot? Send tips to [email protected].

Diners can choose from its extensive Easter buffet menu while being serenaded with live music by Conner Underwood. Have a taste of the smoked salmon and bagels with cream cheese or the tuna wontons before diving into the roasted lamb tenderloin with mint jelly at its carving station. Guests will find gumbo, a variety of salads, assorted cold seafood, assorted pastries and more.

Seating is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Buffet pricing is $75 for adults and $45 for children. Call 225-925-2244 to make reservations.

Sit under The Gregory’s gold chandelier while contemplating citrus and dill salmon or herb-crusted prime rib. The upscale downtown restaurant’s brunch buffet offers a cold display, including deviled eggs or pesto-marinated carrots, and a hot display including pork grillades and New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp and grits. Guests can also choose from various soups and salads while little ones have options, including pancakes and chicken tenders.

Seating is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Easter brunch buffet is $55 for adults and $16 for kids. Reservations are encouraged and can be booked online or at 225-408-1800.

Enjoy the weather under BRQ’s decorated outdoor patio and breathe in the sweet smell of barbecue. BRQ’s Easter Sunday brunch menu includes a healthy start of overnight oats, “Get it Girl” avocado salmon toast, and crab cake benedict. Guests are also welcome to opt for the “feed the table” option, which feeds four to seven people with starters, sides, meats and a jumbo slice of carrot cake for each.

Seating is 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The “Easter feed the table” option is $175. Reservations are recommended for parties of four or more and can be booked online or at 225-372-2674.

The Easter Bunny will be in town and photo-ready at Leola’s Cafe on Saturday and Easter Sunday. In addition to Leola’s regular brunch menu, expect a few Easter-themed surprises. Diners can choose from a list of garden greens, handhelds, eggs and much more. A special Easter brunch board can be pre-ordered with reservations.

Seating is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and reservations are recommended. Booking can be done online or at 225-256-7052.

Beausoleil is serving a special Easter brunch menu created to be “more brunchy and less lunchy” than its usual style. Eagerly wait to be served while wiggling in its dark-stained coastal-style chairs in the upscale restaurant’s stylish, art-filled setting. The official holiday menu will be posted to the restaurant’s website soon.

Seating is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call in reservations at (225) 926-1172.