ICYMI: LSU to open Popeyes location on campus this fall

LSU is finally getting a Popeyes on campus, the university and Chartwells Higher Education, which operates LSU Dining, announced this morning.

Slated to open later this year, the Popeyes will be inside LSU’s The 5 residential dining hall, and students will be able to make purchases through the school’s meal plans as well as via cash and credit cards, according to the announcement.

“Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by our students,” says Margot Hsu Carroll, assistant vice president for auxiliary services at LSU. Read the announcement.

