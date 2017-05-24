About 40 customers were waiting in line outside last Friday morning for the new Baton Rouge restaurant to open its doors. The Towne Center location marks the first non-New Orleans-area restaurant for District Donuts. And by 4 p.m. opening day, it had already seen 2,000 people file through its doors.

So, what’s all the hype about? District’s small-batch specialty doughnuts and sliders. Which, in case you haven’t heard, are the bomb.com. Every element of the doughnuts is made from scratch, including the pastry creams, fillings and doughnut toppings such as peanut butter cups, Oreos and sprinkles.

The restaurant serves 10 doughnut varieties each day, shuffling through more than 120 varieties. District also serves a rotating menu of sliders, brew by Stumptown Coffee Roasters and craft beer from Southern Prohibition Brewing and Wayward Owl Brewing.

To see more photos and tour the restaurant, read the full first look.