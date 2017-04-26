225 magazine and Waitr will celebrate Southern cuisine with a week of unique prix-fixe menus at local restaurants in August.
Capital City Restaurant Week begins Aug. 14, during a month where the culinary arts are already celebrated through events such as John Folse’s Dinner by Design, featuring many chefs from around the country, and the ever-popular Fête Rouge, the city’s two-day premier food and wine festival.
“August is a month when our Capital City celebrates the culinary arts—and 225 and Waitr are all about having fun and enjoying great food with friends,” 225 Publisher Julio Melara says. “We are proud to partner with Waitr—another Louisiana-based company—and many of our fine local restaurants and chefs to showcase what our Capital City offers.”
The current Waitr app and website will feature a special section for Capital City Restaurant Week participants to showcase their prix-fixe menus. The full menus of all current restaurant partners on Waitr will also be available.
Keep an eye on 225batonrouge.com: 225 magazine and Waitr will announce more details about the Capital City Restaurant Week and participating restaurants soon.
“We are excited about this new event for Baton Rouge,” says Waitr CEO Chris Meaux. “[We] believe the fans of Waitr and 225 will love every bite.”
