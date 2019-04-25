Two months after IceHouse Tap Room abruptly closed, its new owners are preparing to reopen the bar at Barringer Crossing II on Airline Highway near Baringer Foreman Road, according to Daily Report.

Anthony Gallo, who also owns Cadillac Cafe, bought the business and plans to open the bar—formerly known as IceHouse Bar & Grill—in the first week of May. He doesn’t plan to reopen the neighboring Mr. Taco Cantina.

“It seemed like a good opportunity when it presented itself,” Gallo tells Daily Report, declining to elaborate.

No major changes will be made to the business, he says, though they did complete some minor cosmetic upgrades and added 24 beer taps, for a total of 32 taps.

It’s unclear what led the previous owners to close the IceHouse and Mr. Taco Cantina in February. Calls placed at the time by Daily Report went unreturned, and Gallo declined to discuss the closing.