You know that feeling when you scroll through the Best of 225 Awards ballot, and your favorite restaurant is missing from the list?

Your chance to prevent that is happening now—but not for much longer!

Write-in nominations in more than 60 categories for the Best of 225 Awards are open through this Friday, Feb. 16. Submissions are open to the public, which means anyone who lives in the greater Baton Rouge area can head to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 (or click the link below) to contribute their picks for this year’s awards.

Those businesses receiving the most write-in nominations are the ones that end up on the final ballot. So your nominations are super important!

And be sure to stay tuned to our site next month, when final voting opens. The ballot goes live March 8 and runs through April 3.

Visit 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 or subscribe to our e-newsletters for more. And join us March 8 at Cane Land Distilling Co. for our voting kick-off party. We’ll have passed appetizers, drinks and voting stations available so you can be the first to cast your vote for the 2018 awards. Find out more at 225batonrouge.com/hop.