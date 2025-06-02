×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

How to make a Jamaican jerk marinade for chicken, beef or pork

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

Jamaican jerk marinade

Yields 3 cups

1 cup chopped onion

4 cloves minced garlic

1 cup pickled jalapenos

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

1 tablespoon orange zest

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon dried jerk seasoning

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup vegetable oil

 

  1. Place the onion, garlic, jalapenos, grated ginger and orange zest, along with all of the dry ingredients, into the bowl of a food processor.
  2. Turn the food processor on and slowly add in the wet ingredients.
  3. Continue processing until everything is fully incorporated. Carefully pour the jerk marinade into a jar or bottle with a tight-fitting lid and chill until you are ready to use. This marinade will keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

This article was originally published in the June 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.


Latest Stories