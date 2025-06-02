How to make a Jamaican jerk marinade for chicken, beef or pork

Jamaican jerk marinade
Yields 3 cups
1 cup chopped onion
4 cloves minced garlic
1 cup pickled jalapenos
1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger
1 tablespoon orange zest
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 tablespoon dried jerk seasoning
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup vegetable oil
This article was originally published in the June 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.