How this local private chef makes dinner parties a breeze

Everybody loves a dinner party, but it can be a hassle to put together. Local private chef Blair Brennan makes it her goal to let the host relax while elevating a party or get-together. Brennan incorporates Michelin-inspired dishes or innovative courses based on the client’s favorites.

It doesn’t need to be a birthday, holiday or any special occasion in order to throw a dinner party. For the get-together featured here, Brennan cooked for her friends, who just wanted to eat some good food with even better company.

“I curate menus by considering guest preferences and then what I want to eat, or something I’m excited about,” Brennan says. “Full creativity is the best, because that’s when love and excitement get infused in the food.”

This menu was innovative and created with her specific guests in mind. Brennan began with crispy shrimp and eggplant, served with a sweet chili miso glaze inspired by a local restaurant. To elevate this meal even further, the next course was a Michelin-inspired crab and caviar-stuffed avocado, which she notes is “light and luxurious at the same time.” The main course was a classic steak with a miso compound butter.

“Sure, the food was good, but the company? Even better. The laughs, the stories, the time spent—that’s the real secret ingredient,” Brennan says. “It’s important to make time for good food and good conversation. I love creating space for that. I live for those ‘omg’ faces when people take the first bite.“

The real luxury of a private chef dinner party is the company. The upscale menu and setup is a plus, but the delegation of dinner responsibilities allows the host and guests to enjoy each other’s company without the worry. Brennan wants guests to know she doesn’t just bring great food, “but great energy and a memorable experience to the table.”

