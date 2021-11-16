×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Vodka 101: How it’s made, sponsored by J.T. Meleck

  • Sponsored Content

J.T. Meleck’s Rice Vodka is a go-to liquor for our favorite cocktails. Have you ever wondered how it’s made?

Vodka was first produced in the areas of modern day Russia and Poland, and comes from the Slavic word voda, meaning “water.” Traditional ingredients have included potatoes, rye, wheat, corn, and fruits such as grapes and apples.

Rice is a perfect ingredient for making vodka due to its high carbohydrate content. Rice wines have been produced in Eastern Asia for centuries, but few distilleries make vodka from rice today. J.T. Meleck Distillers founder Mike Fruge believes rice vodka is rare because rice cultivation is uncommon in the U.S. Louisiana is just one of just six states that produce rice. Click here to learn more.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
International student-athletes at LSU and elsewhere can’t cash in on name, image and likeness deals
NEXT ARTICLE
Baton Rouge restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, sides and desserts in 2021

Latest Stories