The combination of sweet, juicy watermelon and salty, creamy feta has become a popular summer combo, but where you go from those two ingredients is an interesting question. Do you serve them over greens? Do you add compatible flavors, like additional melon or maybe tomatoes? And how do you dress it?

For this salad, 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson likes a simple format of cubed watermelon and feta with a couple of extra ingredients on the side and an elevated dressing featuring avocado, mint and lots of lime. There are multiple assertive flavors in there, but they don’t squabble. They get along great. This refreshing salad is a nice complement to tangy barbecue, gourmet burgers, tapas and lots more.

Read on for how to make it. This story originally appeared in a July 2016 edition of 225 Dine.