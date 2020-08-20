While locals won’t be getting dressed up in cocktail dresses or nice suits and heading to the ballrooms of Baton Rouge anytime soon, fundraisers for local nonprofits continue—although not as originally planned. Moving to virtual platforms, the live-streamed events are worth getting excited over, even if they don’t require leaving your living room.

Many organizations are calling for families and friends who are part of quarantine crews to get together to celebrate the fundraisers with cocktails and gourmet dishes of their own design. A taste of the former fun that was large parties, these intimate gatherings are a chance to throw on a dress and some makeup, clean the house and enjoy the evening of philanthropy. To help with hosting of your close circle, inRegister reached out to Katia Mangham with Gourmet Girls for some menu ideas perfect for a watch party.

Read on for recipes for fig pizza and sesame cookies from inRegister.