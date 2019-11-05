If you aren’t traveling to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the LSU vs. Alabama football game but still want to be part of the action, we’d suggest a pre-game brunch at home. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m., so you have enough time to get some LSU fans together, pop some Champagne for mimosas and prepare this easy Louisiana-style frittata that serves up to six.

Frittatas are the Italian version of omelets. But they’re a bit easier to throw together for a crowd because they are baked in the oven in a large skillet and never have to be flipped or folded over. They can be made with just about any type of vegetables and/or meat you like.

225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with this recipe for our September 2017 issue and it was a winner. She gave it a little Louisiana flair by adding diced smoked tasso and Creole seasonings to the egg mixture. The addition of a nice sharp cheddar cheese on top finishes this frittata. It’s hearty and filling without being so heavy and rich as to weigh you down.

You’ll need your wits about you as you watch what’s sure to be a nail-biter of a game.

Read on for the full recipe as well as recipes for a Spicy Bloody Mary and Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls with Marshmallow Icing.