These graham crackers are a light, crispy and buttery version compared to the store-bought variety and well worth the effort. Pack them up for the tailgate or enjoy them as a simple snack at home. To upgrade your s’mores even more, try out our recipe for Homemade Marshmallows , too.

2 cups whole wheat flour

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 stick softened butter

¾ light brown sugar

¼ cup honey

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons milk

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the whole wheat and all-purpose flour along with the salt, baking powder and cinnamon. Set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, use an electric mixer with a paddle attachment to cream the butter and brown sugar together. Once the butter and sugar are light and creamy, add in the honey and vanilla and mix to incorporate.

With the mixer on low, add in the dry ingredients and continue mixing until the dough begins to come together.

Add in the milk and continue mixing until the dough comes together and is no longer crumbly.

Remove the dough from the mixing bowl and divide it into 2 equal pieces. Press the dough into 6-inch squares. Wrap each piece in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour or up to 3 days.

When you are ready to bake the graham crackers, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the dough from the fridge and allow it to sit at room temperature until it has warmed enough so that you can roll it out.

Line a workspace with a piece of parchment paper. Sprinkle the parchment with a little flour and place one of the pieces of dough onto the parchment.

Sprinkle a little more flour on top of the dough and place a second piece of parchment on top of the dough. With a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a 1/8-inch-thick 12-by-12-inch square.

Transfer everything onto a large baking sheet and carefully peel off the top piece of parchment paper. Using a ruler to measure and a pizza cutter or a paring knife, cut through the dough vertically to make 4 long, 3-inch-wide strips. Next, use this same method to cut across the dough horizontally, making 16 3-inch square pieces. Repeat these steps with the second piece of dough to yield 32 graham crackers in total.

Use a fork to poke 3 rows of holes in each cracker. Place the graham crackers in the oven and bake for 15 to 17 minutes or just until the graham crackers are golden. Turn the oven off and let the graham crackers sit in the hot oven for another 3 to 4 minutes until the edges have started to turn slightly brown. This will help the graham crackers to crisp up.