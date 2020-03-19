Homemade pizzas and outdoor grilling—what’s not to love? And with the warmer weather plus the stuck-at-home-blues sinking in, it’s the perfect time to get the grill going and cook a meal that gets the whole family in on the activity.

It’s the kind of fun, easy and interactive meal that can help break up the monotony of staying home this week.

We dug back into our archives for this story from the August 2016 issue of 225, where recipe writer Tracey Koch shared a simple from-scratch pizza dough recipe to get you started. But, if you are pressed for time or just don’t feel like going to the trouble of making your own dough, there are several local places where you can buy pre-made dough that is ready to roll out.

Tracey also recommends using prepared marinara sauce and pesto to make your grilled pizza night hassle free. Buy fresh mozzarella, herbed goat cheese, and feta to boost the pizzas’ flavor. Also look for ingredients like heirloom tomatoes, roasted peppers, marinated artichokes and fresh herbs, as well as specialty meats like pancetta to make our pizza combination possibilities endless.

You’re likely to have plenty of these ingredients already waiting in your pantry or fridge.

Read on for the full story, which originally appeared in the August 2016 edition of 225.