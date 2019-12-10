Holiday meals can sometimes get very lavish and over-the-top. For those in-between days, though, you are probably looking for something comforting and easy to make without a lot of hassle in the kitchen.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with a quick breakfast-ready menu of sweet potato hash and breakfast sausage perfect to help jump-start your day of gift-buying and running last-minute holiday errands.

But what stood out to us the most was Tracey’s recipe for beer bread. Yes, you read that correctly: beer bread.

It can be thrown together in a couple of minutes with ingredients you probably already have around the pantry. It is called a “quick” bread because it does not use yeast. The beer acts as the leavening agent, along with the baking powder. It’s a great accompaniment with all kinds of dishes, including soups and stews.

Read on for the full recipe and more ideas for an easy holiday meal in this “Dining In” story, originally published in 225‘s December 2016 issue.