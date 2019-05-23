A long weekend is the right time for a road trip. It’s the perfect opportunity to see some sights outside of Baton Rouge that have been on your bucket list for a while. Inspired by our May cover story, which is all about perfect getaways just outside East Baton Rouge Parish, we decided to dig into our archives for more road trip inspo.

That led us to 225‘s February 2018 issue, which focused on the growing craft beer scene in Baton Rouge. While we highlighted local breweries that are putting the Capital City on the beer lovers map, we also tasked beer and food blogger Nora McGunnigle with telling us about the breweries around Louisiana she loves to visit.

Read on for McGunnigle’s tips.