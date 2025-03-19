History in the making: Peek at the City Club’s new look

The City Club building has grown and changed in many ways since it opened its doors as a men’s club in 1957. But before the days of bustling meal services and rowdy social gatherings, the North Boulevard building had another life—or, rather, lives.

Built in 1894 with eye-catching Renaissance Revival architecture, the structure originally served as a post office. Later, in 1935, the building was repurposed for use as a city hall. It wasn’t until 20 years later that the men’s club would take over the space, opening two years later with a design scheme that would largely remain until the first major renovation in 1994.

Now, the club’s next generation is beginning with the reimagining of several spaces dotted throughout the building’s three floors. City Club general manager Zafer “Z” Goncu’s vision for the renovation focuses on the more intimate spaces that lie outside of the club’s well-known grand ballroom, where rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions and other large parties are regularly hosted.

Focusing on functionality, Goncu’s goal was to showcase the versatility and beauty of four rooms that had been underutilized: the third-floor library lounge and bar, the Lipsey Room private event space and the Card and Guard Rooms located next to the grill.

To take on the multi-part renovation, City Club event planner Natalie Graham connected Goncu with her friend and local interior designer Helene Dellocono of Texture BR, who has not only worked in the commercial and residential design spaces, but is also a born-and-raised Baton Rougean who understands and respects the historical significance of a building like the City Club.

