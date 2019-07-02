July brings lots of fun backyard celebrations, and the Red Stick Farmers Market is a great place to stock up for your cookout.

Nothing helps relieve the heat of a summer day like fresh fruit. This month, you can find watermelon, cantaloupe, blueberries and peaches in season. Try incorporating them into a refreshing homemade sorbet, like this Spatula Diaries recipe for an easy Bourbon Peach Sorbet.

Summer also brings an abundance of heat-loving vegetables like cucumbers, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, jalapeños, mustard greens, cucumbers, sweet corn, tomatoes, fresh red beans and purple hull peas.

The July farmers markets will be brightened by the presence of fresh hibiscus blooms from Lena Farm, fresh-cut sunflowers from Mon Jardin and mixed bouquets from Lucy Capdeboscq.

Fresh From the Market cooking demos

July 6: Chef Joshua Hebert from Roux 61

July 13: Lucie Monk Carter from Country Roads Magazine

July 20: Chef Chris Lockard from LSU Dining

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard

Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon, at the ExxonMobil YMCA on Howell Boulevard

Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Perkins Road (will be closed July 4)

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Main Street Market on Fifth and Main streets.