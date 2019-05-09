Correction: This article has been updated since its original publication to correct the spelling of Pelican to Mars. It is “Mars,” not “Marsh.” 225 regrets this error.

Hot Art Cool Nights is this Friday. The event, hosted by Mid City Merchants, is a chance for Baton Rouge residents to get out into the community, support local artists and check out some great Mid City businesses while strolling the neighborhood before the temperatures get too hot.

This year, Hot Art Cool Nights is really heating up with more than 50 businesses participating. From all the upcoming venues at Electric Depot, such as City Roots and Boru, to newer spots like JED’s Local on Jefferson Highway, each Mid City business participant is paired with local artists, makers and musicians for an unforgettable night.

THE ROUTE

The event spans Government Street from 15th Street to Jefferson Highway. There will be free parking provided along the route, as well as a shuttle service to take participants around the neighborhood.

THE BUSINESSES

Here are what some of your favorite spots have in store for this year’s Hot Art Cool Nights:

Live music from the Young Band Program of Baton Rouge Music Studios; an outdoor bar

Geaux Cuban Food Truck serving bites; live music and local artists; vintage comic books for sale by Get Ya Issue Comics

The work of local artist Ana Cris Garcia on display; burgers and other dishes

Eight artists in the coffee shop showing off their talent; cake balls and coffee all night long

More than 30 vendors setting up tents in the businesses’ shared parking lot; samples of the grocer’s food and drinks; live music by Fugitive Poets; a late-night burger happy hour inside Curbside

The grocery store debuts its newest location next to Rocca Pizzeria; samples of boudin

City Pork Nachos and Brisket Soft Tacos all night long in this new spot in the old Twine location on Government Street

Live music by 3 Lone Sharks; about 10 vendor booths to get your shopping on around the corner from Government on Bienville Street

Red Stick Social will have multiple bands throughout the building as well as multiple art vendors; Electric Depot shows off new additions like City Roots Coffee Bar, Boru Ramen, Sweet Society and Achroma Studio; local artists showcasing their work

Local artwork, including glass blowing by Quinton Daigre and pieces by Catfish Flower, Madi Zaine and L’amour Louisiane

Several artists; refreshments for guests

Local artists; an open bar; the Big Cheesy Food Truck; Dalton Wayne playing all night over at this business that recently took over Studio C space on the corner of Government and Steele Boulevard

Mini roast beef po-boys; half off all draft beer all night long

A plethora of live music and DJ sets, featuring 14 total performances throughout the night; food; vendors; live painting

Local artists; live music; food and tequila tastings beginning at 6:30 p.m.; giveaways all night long

The Market at Circa 1857 and neighbors

The antique shop and Polished Peacock Antiques, Yvette Marie’s and The Mosaic Garden will have more than 20 local artists set up around the property to show off their work; live music courtesy of Hydra Plane and Ship of Fools

Celebrates its one-year anniversary with beer tastings featuring Urban South and Great Raft Breweries

Drinks from Pelican to Mars (the new bar from the Hayride Scandal crew); a food truck; artists; live music

Artists Hannah Cox, Micah Viccinell and David Gasc; drinks all night

Local artists and makers in the shop

Pizza by the slice; drinks; live music

Live music; food and cocktail samplings on its outdoor patio; some of its own staff showing off their art

An entire food tent out front with a tiki bar; a DJ in the front parking lot; several artists and vendors

Live music on the outdoor patio; artists set up in the front area

Local artists in its outdoor breezeway, such as Chad Schoonmaker, Jules Creates and Conrad Freeman; food and drinks indoors

The apparel company shows off its spring woolly colors; works by Preservation Press; specialty juices from The Big Squeezy

Poured acrylic paintings by Eli; Jewelry by Audrey K; The Tye Dye Lady; Sacred Space Candles; Acro Rouge Acro Jam Cocktails and nibbles

