Correction: This article has been updated since its original publication to correct the spelling of Pelican to Mars. It is “Mars,” not “Marsh.” 225 regrets this error.
Hot Art Cool Nights is this Friday. The event, hosted by Mid City Merchants, is a chance for Baton Rouge residents to get out into the community, support local artists and check out some great Mid City businesses while strolling the neighborhood before the temperatures get too hot.
This year, Hot Art Cool Nights is really heating up with more than 50 businesses participating. From all the upcoming venues at Electric Depot, such as City Roots and Boru, to newer spots like JED’s Local on Jefferson Highway, each Mid City business participant is paired with local artists, makers and musicians for an unforgettable night.
Want a sneak peek? We’ve got you covered.
THE ROUTE
The event spans Government Street from 15th Street to Jefferson Highway. There will be free parking provided along the route, as well as a shuttle service to take participants around the neighborhood.
THE BUSINESSES
Here are what some of your favorite spots have in store for this year’s Hot Art Cool Nights:
Bistro Byronz
Live music from the Young Band Program of Baton Rouge Music Studios; an outdoor bar
Body Images Tattoo Clinic
Geaux Cuban Food Truck serving bites; live music and local artists; vintage comic books for sale by Get Ya Issue Comics
Brew-Bacher’s Grill
The work of local artist Ana Cris Garcia on display; burgers and other dishes
Brew Ha-Ha!
Eight artists in the coffee shop showing off their talent; cake balls and coffee all night long
Calandro’s Supermarket and Curbside Burgers
More than 30 vendors setting up tents in the businesses’ shared parking lot; samples of the grocer’s food and drinks; live music by Fugitive Poets; a late-night burger happy hour inside Curbside
Cannatella’s
The grocery store debuts its newest location next to Rocca Pizzeria; samples of boudin
City Pork Catering & Events
City Pork Nachos and Brisket Soft Tacos all night long in this new spot in the old Twine location on Government Street
Create Studios
Live music by 3 Lone Sharks; about 10 vendor booths to get your shopping on around the corner from Government on Bienville Street
Electric Depot
Red Stick Social will have multiple bands throughout the building as well as multiple art vendors; Electric Depot shows off new additions like City Roots Coffee Bar, Boru Ramen, Sweet Society and Achroma Studio; local artists showcasing their work
Elsie’s Plate and Pie
Local artwork, including glass blowing by Quinton Daigre and pieces by Catfish Flower, Madi Zaine and L’amour Louisiane
Front Yard Bikes
Several artists; refreshments for guests
The Houk Group
Local artists; an open bar; the Big Cheesy Food Truck; Dalton Wayne playing all night over at this business that recently took over Studio C space on the corner of Government and Steele Boulevard
JED’s Local Poboys
Mini roast beef po-boys; half off all draft beer all night long
KAWD Art Gallery
A plethora of live music and DJ sets, featuring 14 total performances throughout the night; food; vendors; live painting
La Carreta
Local artists; live music; food and tequila tastings beginning at 6:30 p.m.; giveaways all night long
The Market at Circa 1857 and neighbors
The antique shop and Polished Peacock Antiques, Yvette Marie’s and The Mosaic Garden will have more than 20 local artists set up around the property to show off their work; live music courtesy of Hydra Plane and Ship of Fools
Mid City Craft Wine and Brew
Celebrates its one-year anniversary with beer tastings featuring Urban South and Great Raft Breweries
Pelican to Mars and Pink Elephant Antiques
Drinks from Pelican to Mars (the new bar from the Hayride Scandal crew); a food truck; artists; live music
The Radio Bar
Artists Hannah Cox, Micah Viccinell and David Gasc; drinks all night
Red Stick Spice Company
Local artists and makers in the shop
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Pizza by the slice; drinks; live music
Rocca Pizzeria
Live music; food and cocktail samplings on its outdoor patio; some of its own staff showing off their art
Soji
An entire food tent out front with a tiki bar; a DJ in the front parking lot; several artists and vendors
Superior Grill
Live music on the outdoor patio; artists set up in the front area
White Star Market
Local artists in its outdoor breezeway, such as Chad Schoonmaker, Jules Creates and Conrad Freeman; food and drinks indoors
Woolly Threads
The apparel company shows off its spring woolly colors; works by Preservation Press; specialty juices from The Big Squeezy
Yoga Path
Poured acrylic paintings by Eli; Jewelry by Audrey K; The Tye Dye Lady; Sacred Space Candles; Acro Rouge Acro Jam Cocktails and nibbles
Know of another spot in Mid City hosting a Hot Art, Cool Nights event? Let us know in the comments!
