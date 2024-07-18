Here’s where Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is expanding

A new Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is opening its first location in Mississippi.

The Louisiana pizza chain’s newest franchise location is tucked in Silo Square development in Southaven, which is considered a suburb of Memphis. The town straddles I-55 near the Tennessee border.

It marks the 32nd location for Rotolo’s across seven southern states. This location, which will feature a large patio space with turf for outdoor dining and games, is owned and operated by local franchisees Taylor and Blaire Bobo.

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust specializes in stone-baked pizzas, with an expanded menu that includes pastas, salads, and other Italian-inspired dishes, as well as a signature 32 beer tap bar with national and local brews.

“Expanding into Mississippi is a thrilling step for us,” says Mitch Rotolo, founder and CEO of Rotolo’s. “Mississippi has long been a state we have wanted to do business in and we could not be more excited.”

