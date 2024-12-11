Here’s when the Main Street Market plans to reopen

After a delay, Main Street Market is moving closer to reopening its doors.

Scott Higgins, Main Street Market vendor liaison and owner of Blend, says the market is currently in its negotiation phase with market vendors.

“Everyone has the leases in their hands right now,” Higgins tells Daily Report.

The market plans to confirm the signed leaseholders for the four vendor booths by the end of the year. Higgins says the holidays have contributed to delays.

BREADA’s new target opening date is in March 2025. The reopening was slated for last month, and the upgraded interior was unveiled earlier this fall (see 225‘s First Look here). The downtown market has been temporarily closed for renovations since November 2023. It is currently open on Saturdays for restroom use at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

This story originally appeared in a Dec. 11 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.