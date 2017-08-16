Fête Rougians, get ready—the food festival of the year is fast approaching.

Presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, the six-course award dinner Aug. 24 will honor the 2017 recipient of the Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award, former Advocate food editor Tommy Simmons.

The Food & Wine Fête Aug. 25 will feature more than 40 local restaurants competing for the Gold Medal, People’s Choice or Best in Show. In addition to sampling all the food prepared, attendees will also be able to sample more than 200 wines.

The award dinner will be next Thursday starting at 6 p.m., and the Food & Wine Fête will be next Friday 7-10 p.m. The award dinner is $200 per person and the Food & Wine Fête is $75 per person.

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets to either day here.

Check back with 225 Dine next week for a full preview of Fête Rouge.