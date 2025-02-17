After being closed for more than a year, Happy’s Irish Pub will soon reopen in downtown Baton Rouge, the business announced Friday.

Happy’s will reopen in about two weeks at its new location, according to a Facebook post by the bar, and is starting to hire bartenders and barbacks for the business.

Happy’s closed in late 2023 after facing eviction. Shortly after, Happy’s Irish Pub signed a new lease to move across Third Street into the former home of Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant.

A new bar, O’Haras Irish Pub, quietly opened in May in the former home of Happy’s Irish Pub.

