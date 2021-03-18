Hanley’s Sensation dressing sees big expansion through Walmart and Costco

Local food products come and go, but Hanley’s has become a kind of poster child for artisan producers in the Capital Region. It launched after the Hanleys spotted a void in commercial production of what is arguably the area’s favorite salad dressing flavor.

Sensation salad, an all-season salad traditionally made with iceberg lettuce and an oil-based dressing defined by its garlicky, lemon and Romano cheesy profile, was originally served at the long-since-closed Bob & Jake’s, a steakhouse on Government Street.

Over the decades, you could find sensation salad in some restaurants and a few cookbooks, including River Road Recipes. But the dressing wasn’t yet a product you could buy in stores.

The couple came up with a formula, vigorously taste-tested it on friends and family, trademarked the name and began producing it at the LSU incubator. Hanley’s Foods has since added eight more dressing flavors, like Creole Ranch and Garlic & Red Wine Vinaigrette, and salad toppers, including Po’boy Croutons; roasted pecans called Nuts!; and vegetarian “Bacom” bits made from mushrooms.

Most small-batch producers who see success eventually make the jump to a co-packer, but the Hanleys haven’t found one they like enough to relinquish hands-on production. Instead, they’ve continued doing it themselves until they can build their own production facility, Hanley says, which they hope to begin by the end of the year.

