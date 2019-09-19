Nobody tailgates like LSU—as has been acknowledged nationally time and time again. So what are Tiger fans supposed to do when their games are outside of Death Valley? The answer, at least for some people, is to become a traveling tailgater.

This weekend, LSU fans are bringing tailgating to Tennessee. Vanderbilt University’s urban campus—located not far from Nashville’s famous Music Row—may limit the space where fans can set up shop. But it’s all good, though. There are numerous restaurants and bars around Vanderbilt tailored to college students and football fans.

Here are some of those tailgate-friendly spots, all within a few miles of Vanderbilt’s campus.

It will be easy for Baton Rougeans to feel at home at another spot named Tin Roof—although it has no connection to Baton Rouge’s biggest brewery. Nashville’s Tin Roof opened in 2002 near Music Row to give musicians a place to play and hang out when they weren’t on stage. It quickly became a watering hole for musicians and non-musicians alike to enjoy food, community and an eclectic environment “Where Everybody is Somebody.” Tin Roof opens daily for lunch, dinner and late-night eats and will host an outdoor LSU watch party where fans can enjoy the game on a 12-foot LED screen while drinking from the outdoor bar.

Tin Roof is at 1516 Demonbreun St. in Nashville.

If you want a distraction during commercials or in between plays, Two Bits has you covered. The venue offers retro arcade games, card and board games and video games across numerous consoles. If you’re not much of a gamer, you can also play shuffleboard or check out the self-serve karaoke machine in the back room. The restaurant-bar combo offers 24 taps featuring a host of local drafts and cocktails.

Two Bits is at 1520 Demonbreun St. in Nashville.

Hopsmith Tavern is a restaurant and bar in Nashville’s midtown neighborhood. In addition to offering brunch every Saturday and Sunday, it serves lunch, dinner and late-night eats. The venue is equipped with a full bar, Wi-Fi and a covered patio, making it a tailgate-friendly place to dine out with other fans.

Hopsmith is at 1903 Division St. in Nashville.

Benchmark is a live music sports bar and grill that has all a football fan could need for a watch party. With viewing options both upstairs and downstairs, LSU fans can watch the game while enjoying a full menu and drinks on tap. Even though Benchmark prides itself on loving the Green Bay Packers, the venue makes plenty of room for football fans of any team, professional or collegiate.

Benchmark Bar & Grill is at 117 Second Ave. in Nashville.

Know of other locally owned places near Vanderbilt Stadium LSU fans should check out while in Nashville? Let us know in the comments!