Friends, fireworks and Champagne have long been the staples of our New Year’s celebrations, and 2019 will be no different. Here’s where you can ring in the 2019 in the Capital City.

Downtown happenings

Red Stick Revelry

Red Stick Revelry aims to be your one-stop shop for all things New Year’s in Baton Rouge. This Visit Baton Rouge event is a multi-faceted extravaganza complete with live music, fireworks and a brand-new laser light show.

The event begins with Red Stick Rising at North Boulevard Town Square. Here, you can watch as the Red Stick ascends 60 feet above Town Square where it will remain until 2019 officially arrives. The main festivities begin at 9 p.m., when six 3D lasers will project over the audience while synchronized to live music.

As midnight strikes, the light show will be accompanied by the ceremonial dropping of the Red Stick and a fireworks display over the Mississippi River. Local soul outfit Phat Hat will perform on the Crest Stage in Galvez Plaza 9 p.m.-midnight. North Boulevard Town Square is at 222 North Blvd.

A New Year’s Eve Affair of Pleasures & Curiosities

If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style, this one is for you. At this burlesque-style variety show at Manship Theatre, you can expect to see a wide assortment of talent curated by Trixie Minx.

This unique New Year’s attraction will kick off at 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary by seating location. Purchase yours here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Tsunami’s New Year’s Eve Rooftop Party

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better view this New Year’s than the one you’ll find on the rooftop of the Shaw Center. Expect a DJ, photo booth, buffet, hors d’oeuvres, sushi stations, two bars, three drink tickets and a Champagne toast.

Tickets are $120 pre-sale or $150 on the day of the celebration. Purchase your passes here. Tsunami is at 100 Lafayette St.

Other events around town

The Radio Bar’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party

Mid City’s The Radio Bar is celebrating a new year the only way it knows how—with a dance party! If you attend, you’ll be treated to free bubbly for a midnight toast. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Live music and an open bar—what else can you ask for? Tickets to this event are $40 and can be purchased here. The casino is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Dinner Party

Sure, it’s about to be 2019—but you can travel back in time to the stylish 1920s at this Great Gatsby-themed dinner party hosted by Girasole. You’re encouraged to sport your best Gatsby-esque attire if you attend, and you can expect an expansive menu and live music by 3 Quarter Moon.

This one-of-a-kind celebration will kick off at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary—purchase yours here. Girasole is at 14350 Wax Road.

The Texas Club’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Legendary country venue The Texas Club is getting in on the action this New Year’s with its own raucous celebration.

General admission tickets are $10, but you can opt to buy a VIP ticket for party favors and a Champagne toast. Purchase the right tickets for you here. The club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.