A lot of Baton Rouge events have been cancelled this weekend as Tropical Storm Barry becomes better organized and forecasts show it making landfall Saturday. Between now and Friday evening is a good time to double check your pantry for the non-perishable foods you might need should the power go out—and maybe make a last-minute run to the grocery store to stock up.

Besides the batteries and other essentials you need for a hurricane kit, a pantry that’s stocked with bottled water, canned goods and even shelf-stable soy or almond milk (in case the dairy in the fridge goes bad) can go a long way to helping you comfortably ride out bad weather.

The FDA has a comprehensive guide to food and water safety before, during and after storms or flooding events. And Food & Wine magazine put together some suggestions for types of foods to keep in the pantry.