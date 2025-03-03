Greater Baton Rouge goes global: 225’s March 2025 issue is on stands now

In the Capital Region—and across the country—consumers are hungrier than ever for global cuisine.

It’s a trend that has evolved quickly over the last decade, with the rise of new small businesses, restaurants and boundary-bending operators inspired by world flavors. It builds on an already robust base of local international concepts, but it suggests a new level of diner engagement.

“People are more interested,” says Boru Ramen and Sweet Society co-owner Patrick Wong. “They’re more receptive to new things.”

Local restaurants, cottage businesses and events have answered the call. Wong has been inspired to evolve his 5-year-old concepts, Boru Ramen and Sweet Society. The pair of restaurants recently relocated to a shared space on Essen Lane, where Wong also added a trendy 21-machine claw arcade. And the 2024 edition of Night Market BTR, an outdoor festival celebrating Asian culture and cuisine, doubled its vendor count and relocated to downtown Baton Rouge—where it drew a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd of 10,000.

“My challenge to all the vendors is: People are coming into the festival for the vibes, but they also want to try new foods they’ve never tried before,” says Night Market BTR organizer Laura Siu-Nguyen. “You have a community in Baton Rouge that is more open-minded than we’ve ever been before.”

Also in this month’s issue: We’re detailing the claw clip style trend; what to make for St. Patrick’s Day; Southern University Women’s Bowling’s shot at a championship and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].