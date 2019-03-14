In the Capital Region, March has gotten crazy. As if the Carnival parades in Spanish Town and Southdowns aren’t big enough, this year we only had a couple weeks between the Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day revelry. Get ready to swap your pink flamingo decorations for four leaf clovers and green beads as the city celebrates the Wearin’ of the Green parade. This year, the parade will again be rolling through the Garden District on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Here are a few spots along the route to grab a drink, bite or listen to music.

A few parties to check out on the route

City Pork Deli and Charcuterie

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at City Pork’s original location. On parade day, it will offer $5 Big Pigs, $5 sausage po-boys, charcuterie boards and drink specials.

Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill

Enjoy drink specials, food and live music after the parade at Ivar’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration. Local artists like Pants Party, The Zipties, True Spin and DJ PushPlay will be performing. Doors open at 8 a.m.

George’s

After the parade, keep the party going and grab a drink from George’s. The restaurant and bar will be serving food and discounted beer for the festivities.

Overpass Merchant

Get the party started right at Overpass Merchant on Saturday at 9 a.m. Nestled in the middle of the parade, the restaurant will be hosting a tent party and serving honey chicken cheddar biscuits. (Psst! Those are the biscuits on our 225 cover this month!) Curbside Burgers food truck will also be serving food and drinks.

Kalurah Street Grill

Party under the overpass at K Street, which will start serving food at 9:30 a.m. A $10 cover gets you inside for a complimentary drink and access to the restaurant all day.

Provisions on Perkins

Eat, drink and be merry at the stylish new Perkins Road restaurant. For its first St. Patrick’s Day, Provisions will celebrate by offering live music and food on its patio. Go early for breakfast starting at 8 a.m., or head there later for lunch and all-day daiquiri, beer and cocktail specials.

Uncle Earl’s

Dance the day away at the newly renovated Uncle Earl’s. The bar will host a parade after-party with performances by The Human Jukebox, Flow Tribe, The Chee-weez, Parish County Line and 17th Floor. After the performances, the party will continue indoors all night. Phil’s Oyster Bar will provide food for purchase. Admission is $20 before Saturday and $25 the day of the parade.

Zeeland Street Market

Head to Zeeland Street Market for mouthwatering soul food during the parade. While the market will be closed on Saturday, the restaurant will be serving dishes from its food truck parked outside. Menu items include shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, croissants, brisket sandwiches and jambalaya.

Other restaurants, cafes and bars open along the parade route

Garden District Coffee

2008 Perkins Road

Frankie’s Dawg House

2318 Cedardale Ave.

Schlittz & Giggles

2355 Ferndale Ave.

Duvic’s

2854 Kalurah St.

DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe

2903 Perkins Road

Jimmy John’s

3043 Perkins Road

(Head’s up: Delivery begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday)

The Big Squeezy

3043 Perkins Road, Suite B

Rock-n-Sake

3043 Perkins Road, Suite A

(Head’s up: The bar opens at 9:30 a.m.)

Pinetta’s European Restaurant

3056 Perkins Road

(Head’s up: The restaurant will only be serving dinner on Saturday.)

Zippy’s

3155 Perkins Road

Parrain’s Seafood

3225 Perkins Road

Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Road

La Divina

3535 Perkins Road #360

Burgersmith

3613 Perkins Road

Rock N Roll Sushi

3627 Perkins Road, Building 2

Know of a Baton Rouge bar or restaurant along the parade route celebrating St. Patrick’s Day that we haven’t included in this story? Tell us about it in the comments!