The property on the corner of Government and Beverly streets. Photo taken from Google Street View

Plans are in the works to turn the long-unused building at the corner of Government and Beverly streets into a new Mid City bar.

The property, near Elsie’s Plate and Pie, is owned by Olga Roquemore, of Baton Rouge. Amy Comeaux with Ritter Maher Architects submitted an application for the property to be rezoned for bar use in late June. Comeaux says Roquemore isn’t planning to disclose any information about her plans until after the Planning Commission meeting, but notes she’s not looking to sell.

The application notes the rezoning is to “redevelop Government Street frontage.”

That block of Government Street has seen a flurry of redevelopment the past few years. Elsie’s Plate and Pie opened in the former Honeymoon Bungalow building in 2017, and Joshua Duke, co-owner of Olive or Twist, is planning to open an “upscale cocktail bar” next door to Elsie’s this fall. Roquemore’s new bar would be next door to Duke’s.

Further down Government Street, Remi de Matteo is working on opening a “more approachable version of Hayride Scandal” next to Pink Elephant Antiques, and plans are underway for the Taylor Clark Gallery to be turned into a restaurant.

The Planning Commission will consider the rezoning at its August meeting.

