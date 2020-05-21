The May 2020 issue of 225 is all about how restaurants have been coping with the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on their businesses. Many of them have had to let staff go, operating with only a skeleton crew on takeout orders until the ban on dining in gets lifted.

We talked to several restaurant owners about their experience and their hopes for the future. One of those is Nick Haghighi, owner of Goodwood Grill.

“It’s been very rough, of course. Our business has been cut in half, and we’ve lost about half of our employees,” Haghighi says. “We are in the business district, and a lot of businesses around us are closed. But we are really rewarded by our customers. Every single day, they thank us for being there for them.”

Read on for more of Haghighi’s thoughts and insights from three other local restaurant owners.