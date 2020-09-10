While the New Orleans fine dining restaurant Commander’s Palace has kept its dining room closed throughout the pandemic, it still managed to find ingenious ways to connect with its fans and regulars.

But that all changes on Friday, Sept. 11, when the famed landmark reopens for full-service dinner and weekend brunch.

And with it comes perhaps a new sense of normalcy to the Big Easy’s restaurant scene—and maybe a sign that things could be getting better for our restaurant scene in Baton Rouge, too.

As Commander’s Palace’s Ti Martin told The Times-Picayune‘s Ian McNulty in a recent story, “There’s a faint hint of hope that fall is approaching and things will get better. So we’re giving this the college try. We’re trying for our team, for our city, and we’re trying to survive like anyone else in the business.”

As the dining room gets back to normal, the things that worked during the pandemic will become a permanent part of the Commander’s Palace brand. The team has converted an adjacent building into a hub for its takeout business, retail wine from its cellar, a dinner shipping service and as a studio space to film its virtual wine and cheese parties.

