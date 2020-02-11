Looking for Valentine’s Day treats with a Louisiana touch for your Valentine sweet? We’ve got some ideas from local Louisiana bakeries that will give a special touch to your Valentine’s Day gifts.

What are your favorite local spots for Valentine’s Day goodies? Tell us in the comments.

Joe Gambino’s Bakery

“Even though it’s Valentine’s Day, our king cakes are the hot item,” salesperson Cindy Bridges says. The flavors flying off the shelves now are the raspberry cream cheese, strawberry cream cheese, praline cream cheese and the new nutella king cake.

Bridges’ suggestions for Valentine’s Day treats are the white almond cake or white almond cake squares, and she notes that plenty of the cakes are decorated in whimsical shades of pinks and reds to keep with a Valentine’s theme.

For more information and to order, click here. Joe Gambino’s Bakery is at 8646 Goodwood Blvd.

Sweetime Bakery

This Vietnamese cuisine and bakery shop has dessert trays ranging from swan cream puffs and German chocolate brownies, says owner Anh Truong.

If you want a Valentine’s Day sweets package, the bakery offers its “sweet love pack” that includes three cupcakes, three cake balls, three chocolate dipped strawberries and more.

For more information, click here. Sweetime Bakery is at 13711 Coursey Blvd.

Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Owner Stephanie Hansen says the bakery’s most popular item is its French macarons, and the most popular cake is the dark chocolate salted caramel.

The shop offers a Valentine’s mixed gift box that includes red velvet, vanilla bean and chocolate-dipped strawberry flavored macarons. Hansen also suggests the chocolate-dipped strawberries and Valentine’s Day-themed cake available in chocolate mousse, strawberry silk and dark chocolate salted caramel.

For more information, click here. Les Amis Bake Shoppe is at 11826 Coursey Blvd.

Tredici Bakery

Monica Shaughnessy, owner of Tredici Bakery, says her French macarons—the salted caramel and almond flavor—and decorated sugar cookies are the most popular items on the menu.

Tredici’s Valentine’s box will have “a little bit of everything in it,” Shaughnessy says. The box will include wedding cake cupcakes with a rose piped on top, chocolate and strawberry flavored macarons, and a brownie covered in Valentine’s colors—all in a white box tied with a ribbon.

For more information, click here. Tredici Bakery is at 5078 Capital Heights Ave.

Brew Ha-Ha

Shelby Aydell, salesperson at Brew Ha-Ha, says the shop’s cake balls are one of the popular items on the menu this time of year. The top five flavors: wedding cake, red velvet, devil’s food, yellow cake dipped in chocolate—known as “225”—and star crunch.

Around Valentine’s Day, Brew Ha-Ha’s cake balls are decorated in festive pinks and reds and make a great alternative to a typical box of chocolates, according to Aydell.

For more information, click here. Brew Ha-Ha is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 2-A.