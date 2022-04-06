Where to go for an elegant Easter brunch in the Capital Area

Easter is almost here, and many fine dining and trendy eateries are pulling out all the stops with lush Easter Sunday buffets and brunch specials. Dining out this year is expected to be popular, as restaurant goers make up for opportunities lost over the last two years at the hands of the pandemic. There are lots of spots to explore, but no matter where you choose, make plans soon. Most restaurants will not take same-day walk-ins.
At K Street, chef Patrick Trahan’s Easter Sunday menu includes many of the restaurant’s greatest hits, as well as new lamb and seafood dishes like the succulent oven roasted lamb chops with tabouli mint yogurt. The elegant Perkins Road Overpass establishment features festive brunch cocktails, including milk punch, spiked coffee and the peppy Morning Glory, made with a rinse of green chartreuse, domain de canton, ginger liqueur, limoncello, spiced tea syrup and Prosecco. Seatings from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reserve through Open Table or (225) 367-1526.
Live piano jazz and a bunny-themed cocktail are some of the amenities to expect at Mansurs on the Boulevard, which will serve its classic brunch menu, awash in grits and grillades, seafood crepes, eggs Florentine and more. Popular entrees from the dinner menu will also make an appearance. The Easter-inspired Sweet Ambrosia cocktail melds pisco, Cardamaro, pineapple and other citrus juices and cream, but its star is the squishy pink Peep poised on the rim. Seatings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reserve through Open Table or (225) 923-3366.
If you see yourself dining outside this Easter, aim for a table on Leola’s generous patio. The farmhouse chic Mid City eatery, situated in Circa 1796, features live music and two brunch seatings with a 15+ item buffet. Plus, the Easter Bunny will be on hand for kiddie pics. Seatings at 9:30 a.m. and noon. Reservations (225) 256-7052 or on the restaurant’s website.
The Renaissance Hotel’s Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar has made a lot of changes lately, debuting both a new executive chef, Jason Hebert, and a new menu earlier this year. The Easter brunch buffet holds all sorts of elegant options, buttressed by a festive cocktail menu and a curated wine list. Seatings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations through Open Table (225) 388-5710.
The inventive downtown restaurant, known for its global-local menu and changing wine list, will serve menu favorites and specials both for Easter brunch as well as dinner that evening. At brunch, try soufflé French toast with caramelized bananas, carrot cake muffins, colored deviled eggs, fresh oysters on the half shell, a grilled whole fish and spring lamb. A new cocktail list that includes mocktail options rounds out the celebration. Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a limited menu from 3 to 5 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations through Open Table or (225) 615-8826.
Take an easy day trip to charming St. Francisville for Easter lunch at Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles. Executive Chef Daniel Dreher will serve grits and grillades as the restaurant’s main special, something he only makes on rare occasions. Specializing in southern cuisine and wood-fired fare, the restaurant will also feature its full brunch menu. Reservations through Resy or (225) 784-4096.