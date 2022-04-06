Where to go for an elegant Easter brunch in the Capital Area

Easter is almost here, and many fine dining and trendy eateries are pulling out all the stops with lush Easter Sunday buffets and brunch specials. Dining out this year is expected to be popular, as restaurant goers make up for opportunities lost over the last two years at the hands of the pandemic. There are lots of spots to explore, but no matter where you choose, make plans soon. Most restaurants will not take same-day walk-ins.

At K Street, chef Patrick Trahan’s Easter Sunday menu includes many of the restaurant’s greatest hits, as well as new lamb and seafood dishes like the succulent oven roasted lamb chops with tabouli mint yogurt. The elegant Perkins Road Overpass establishment features festive brunch cocktails, including milk punch, spiked coffee and the peppy Morning Glory, made with a rinse of green chartreuse, domain de canton, ginger liqueur, limoncello, spiced tea syrup and Prosecco. Seatings from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reserve through Open Table or (225) 367-1526.

Live piano jazz and a bunny-themed cocktail are some of the amenities to expect at Mansurs on the Boulevard, which will serve its classic brunch menu, awash in grits and grillades, seafood crepes, eggs Florentine and more. Popular entrees from the dinner menu will also make an appearance. The Easter-inspired Sweet Ambrosia cocktail melds pisco, Cardamaro, pineapple and other citrus juices and cream, but its star is the squishy pink Peep poised on the rim. Seatings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reserve through Open Table or (225) 923-3366.