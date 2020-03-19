In our March 2020 issue, we offered up some recipes for Cuban-style comfort food—one of which would be perfect for these days where we could all use a little sweet comfort.

Enter the Arroz con Leche, a Latin-style rice pudding that 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch says is the ultimate in comfort food. It is full of rich flavors from cinnamon, lemon zest, condensed milk and vanilla. It is delicious served warm or chilled—and adults will enjoy it just as much as the kids!

Read on for the full recipe, which was originally published in the March 2020 issue of 225.