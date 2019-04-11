Combining art, community, philanthropy and a good meal, Empty Bowls Baton Rouge is returning this weekend. In its fifth year, the event brings together people throughout the city while showcasing local artists and working toward a great cause.

Empty Bowls is an international project that began almost two decades ago in an effort to help feed the world’s hungry and raise awareness of hunger-related issues. Beginning in Michigan, the event has grown all over the country and around the world, making its way into local communities like right here in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge’s Empty Bowls event is held by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and all proceeds will go to helping those in our area struggling with food instability. Local artists and volunteering groups donate original painted and sculpted bowls for guests to pick out and enjoy during a simple meal. Participants take home the bowls as a reminder of empty bowls all over the world.

Since its start in Baton Rouge in 2014, the project has made massive strides. More than 500 sculpted bowls have been donated for this weekend from schools, artists and organizations around the city. Even businesses have gotten involved, such as Alligator Clay, a local pottery equipment company that sculpted bowls for artists to paint.

But Empty Bowls is not just a simple meal. Guests can enjoy entertainment with live music and fun activities, including the chance to throw your own bowl. There will also be a silent auction with more than 20 items up for grabs, as well as a kid’s zone for young participants.

Ultimately, says Josie Bonnette, the public relations and communications coordinator at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, this event helps participants put themselves into the shoes of hungry citizens around the Baton Rouge area.

“Empty Bowls Baton Rouge gives Baton Rouge community members a chance to truly grasp the importance of fighting hunger and how it feels to have an empty bowl in front of them,” Bonnette says.

Empty Bowls Baton Rouge will be held April 13 at the Goodwood Library. The event will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the event here.