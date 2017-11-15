It happens to everyone: Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and that homemade stuffing or from-scratch pie you promised you’d bring is looking more and more unlikely this year.

Luckily, we live in a food town full of restaurants, markets and professional caterers who are ready to help us out when the Turkey Day struggle gets too real. For those of you brave enough to host your own gatherings, they’ve got full spreads, or you can pick up a specialty side or two. There’s no shame in a hassle-free holiday, so here’s where you can grab your turkey and all the fixins’ ahead of the big day.

Make plans soon, though—most of these businesses have order deadlines this week.

Editor’s Note: This story does not cover every option available for Thanksgiving catering in Baton Rouge. Tell us about your other favorites in the comments!

Let’s get started!

Bergeron’s City Market

Chef Don Bergeron doesn’t do anything halfway, so go all-out this year and get your Thanksgiving feast done by one of the best.

Dishes range from $8 for gravy or cranberry sauce to $75 for the crème de la crème: a boneless Coca-Cola-glazed carving ham served with cherries and pineapples. Sides come in small, medium or large varieties, and include favorites like Bergeron’s My Mama’s Cornbread Dressing, Spinach Madeline and gourmet mac and cheese. Place orders by Nov. 16. View Bergeron City Market’s full Thanksgiving menu here.

Bouilla Babes Catering Co.

Last time we saw dynamic duo Sydney Harkins and Jamie Brown, the Bouilla Babes were taking the city by storm with their sandwiches and bar food inside Corporate Brew and Draft. Now, they’re taking the holiday season head-on with a killer new menu. With dishes like jumbo lump crab au gratin, haricot vert with satsuma preserve-candied bacon and white chocolate cherry bread pudding, you’ll never do Thanksgiving the same way again.

All dishes feed 10-15 people and range from $30-$65. Vegan substitutes are available. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by Nov. 19. See their full holiday menu here.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

Get your entire spread catered from one of the Capital City’s newest restaurants with BRQ’s family package. The $175 package includes a whole turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, cornbread muffins, choice of two sides and a choice between pumpkin and pecan pie.

As far as sides, you can try BRQ’s Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes or pecan sweet potato casserole, just to name a few. All dishes can also be ordered a la carte.

Catering orders must be placed by noon Nov. 21. View the full menu here.

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie

Let what is easily the most stressful part of Thanksgiving—cooking that bird to perfection—be handled by the professionals who do it best at City Pork.

Get a whole smoked turkey for $55 or a Berkshire Heritage Ham with a Swamp Pop soda glaze for $55 (half) and $85 (whole). Orders must be placed by noon on Nov. 20. Find more information here.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Get your Cajun-fried turkey for $44.95 and order sides by the pan from Copeland’s—the biscuits alone are worth every penny. Order online or call to place your order. View the menu here.

Galatoire’s Bistro

Give the holiday a casual feel while still enjoying five-star cuisine with Thanksgiving box lunches from Galatoire’s Bistro. Priced at $16, $19 and $26 per person, you can choose an entree with either two sides, three sides or three sides and dessert.

Opt between pork tenderloin and roasted turkey breast, five classic side dishes and chocolate pecan pie, roasted apple in puff pastry or banana bread pudding for dessert. View the full menu here. Call 753-4864 to pick up orders on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 from noon-8 p.m.

Gourmet Girls

There are dishes that have family recipes going back generations. And then there are dishes you outsource every year because an attempt to make them yourself would be an insult to everything the dish is. Gourmet Girls’ Katia Mangham makes food for the latter.

Dishes range in price from $24 for a pint of sharp cheddar lager beer dip to $125 for a fancy fruit and cheese display. Droolworthy menu options include lobster mac and cheese, sweet potato puree, honey chevre torta with berries and herbs, and wild mushroom and Brie bread pudding. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 to guarantee pick-up for Nov. 22. View the full Thanksgiving carry out menu here.

Maxwell’s Market

Maxwell’s holiday menu features the usual suspects with an elevated twist, such as garlic Parmesan mashed potatoes, sweet corn casserole, Spinach Maxwell and caramel apple pie. Order the holiday meal special—a turkey, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and two pies—for $125 by Nov. 18, or $140 after that. View the full menu here.

Matherne’s Market

Get your full Thanksgiving dinner from Matherne’s for under $80 or order a la carte. For the full dinner, you can choose between a baked, smoked or fried turkey and a spiral ham, which is accompanied by cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, candied yams, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and pecan or sweet potato pie. The dinner feeds 8-10. Order by Nov. 20. View the full menu here.

Rouses Market

Get your dinner from Rouses this year and know that everything was made from scratch using local ingredients—just not by you. Premium full dinners are priced between $80-$90 and traditional dinners range from $60 to $75. Grab-and-go sides are also available. Check with the individual stores for order deadlines. Find more information here.

Sammy’s Grill

With Sammy’s holiday take-out menu, you can order a whole ham or turkey, along with gumbos and soups by the quart and gallon.There’s nothing better than sharing a gallon of crab bisque you didn’t have to make yourself, right? Sides and desserts are available by the quarter, half or full pan. Pricing ranges from $15 to $115. Place your order by Nov. 20. View the full menu here.