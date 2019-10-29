Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s better step up their Twitter game. Popeyes is planning to bring back its crazy popular fried chicken sandwich Nov. 3—and make it a permanent part of the menu.

“We plan to offer it to our guests for a long time,” Bruno Cardinali, head of marketing for North America at Popeyes, told CNN Business in an email. “We are confident that we’ll be able to meet the demand.”

Just two weeks after launching the fried chicken sandwich this summer, Popeyes pulled it from the menu and claimed the demand had exhausted staff and supply. After a two-month hiatus during which the fast food chain cheekily suggested customers “bring your own bun,” franchisees dropped hints last week that they were bringing in reinforcements.

And this time, franchise owners say they will be better prepared to handle the influx of customers.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Popeyes’ parent company Restaurant Brands said in a statement to Bloomberg last week. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

Popeyes made it official Monday, Oct. 28, and told CNN it doesn’t anticipate running out this time. Get ready to queue up at the drive-thru, and read the full story from CNN here.