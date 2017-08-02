We don’t know about you, but with 60 restaurants involved in our first-ever Capital City Restaurant Week, we’re already blocking out our lunch and dinner schedules to try all the things.

Mushroom-crusted Lamb Lollipops at Bin 77 Bistro & Wine? Yes, please. Lobster Gnocchi at Ruffino’s Italian Restaurant? We’d like to subscribe to that newsletter. Spaetzel Avec (an Alsatian-style dumpling casserole with blackened shrimp, tomatoes and artichokes) at the new Flambée Café? We’ve already been dying to try it, y’all.

Capital City Restaurant Week starts Monday, Aug. 14, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 20. 225 is partnering with Waitr to make it happen, with participating restaurants offering prix-fixe menus all week benefiting Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The full menus of all current restaurant partners on Waitr will also be available.

Dine in and get the full experience of the prix-fixe menus at any of the participating restaurants. Go to capitalcityrestaurantweek.com or download the Waitr app for the full list of restaurants.

Check back with 225 Dine in the coming weeks for more highlights from the event!