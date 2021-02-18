Get a pot roast going in this cold weather using these helpful tips

A well-established part of the winter culinary canon, pot roast of beef is about as cozy and comforting as it gets. Toss a roast in a big pot with some vegetables and seasonings, and you’ve got a substantial dinner that can feed hoards. Simple, warm and crowd-pleasing is about all you can ask for on cold days like this.

Pot roast is also appealing because it cooks nicely in a slow cooker and the latest multi-purpose countertop appliance, the Instant Pot.

But while a pot roast is inherently simple and hearty, it can also be luscious and memorable if you follow a few guidelines. Read on for the full story, which 225 originally published in January 2018.