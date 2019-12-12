Holiday drinks just taste a little more special when there are decorations and lights illuminating the city. Here are a few places around Baton Rouge where you can get drinks and cocktails to help get in the holiday spirit.

Curbside Burgers is putting an alcoholic twist on peppermint. Instead of a simple shake or latte, Curbside is serving up a frozen peppermint White Russian, allowing customers to have a little buzz with their burger. Pro tip: Use a candy cane as a stirrer to add an extra kick of peppermint to the drink.

French Truck is giving customers the tastes of the season with its holiday blend, La Fête De Noël. A conglomeration of South and Central American coffees, this blend brings sugary, caramel flavors in each sip.

The Electric Depot hot spot is serving demitasse peppermint mochas, but don’t worry—you can also get the peppermint flavor in latte, frappuccino or cappuccino form.

North Gates staple Highland Coffees is offering peppermint mochas that can be served hot or iced—an optimal choice for the unpredictable weather in Louisiana. The shop is also serving up brown sugar and cinnamon lattes, chocolate mint hot tea and even some creamy hot chocolate.

Brew Ha-Ha is whipping up peppermint mochas throughout the holiday season. But if peppermint isn’t your thing, no worries! The coffee shop is also offering white chocolate gingerbread lattes and eggnog lattes during the winter months. Stop by for a tasty drink, and stay for legendary holiday-flavored cake balls.

Java Mama, a coffee shop with a children’s play area, is serving up some holiday specialties for busy parents and caregivers. The cafe is offering caramel brûlée lattes, gingerbread lattes, peppermint mocha javachinos and more throughout the winter season. Stop by on the right day in December, and you might even run into Santa Claus!

Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar is serving up a new holiday cocktail menu this year, including themed drinks like the Oaxacan Winter with smoky mezcal, the Parumpumpum with Zacapa Rum and orange-cinnamon brewed tea, and the Snowflake with Sobieski cytron vodka, triple sec, white cranberry and a champagne float.

The coffee stand inside White Star Market has quite an enticing winter drink menu, with flavors of peppermint, dark chocolate, rosemary and orange, eggnog and more. One of the drinks is even served in the cutest Santa mug. Check out the full lineup here.

The Lee Drive coffee shop is putting the pep in our step this holiday season with a few seasonal flavors. Light House is serving up candy cane mochas and caramel apple cider this winter, as well as year-round favorites like green tea lattes and its popular cold brew.

Red Stick Spice Co. has a huge assortment of holiday-inspired tea blends for purchase right in time for the holiday season. Choose from mixes like Candy Cane, a Ceylon tea with peppermint leaves and real candy cane pieces, or Figgy Pudding, a green tea made with plums, pears and Louisiana figs.

From the big coffee chains

Statewide and national coffee chains have also stocked up for the holiday season.

CC’s Coffee House

The Louisiana coffee chain is serving up eggnog and peppermint bark lattes and mochasippis all winter long.

PJ’s Coffee

The New Orleans chain is offering favorites like butter rum lattes, gingerbread lattes and a peppermint bark velvet ice, a frozen coffee beverage.

Starbucks

As always, Starbucks’ holiday menu is filled with delicious drinks like peppermint mocha frappuccino, eggnog and gingerbread lattes, caramel brûlée lattes and more.