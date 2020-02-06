February is a fun-filled month this year, with Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras just two weeks apart. To help usher in all the celebrating, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch thought it would be festive to combine these two occasions by creating a menu for an all-chocolate dessert party you can throw for family and friends. Tracey has come up with three delicious dessert recipes that are surprisingly easy and produce amazing results. Individually, they’re a great way to cap off any meal. But they also make for an especially decadent spread served all at once for a special gathering of those you love.

First up is a recipe for Chocolate Buttermilk Cupcakes with Buttermilk Buttercream Frosting. She had us at chocolate and butter.

According to Tracey, “These Chocolate Buttermilk Cupcakes will remind you of being little, but their rich chocolate flavor will satisfy an adult chocolate craving. The cake itself is extremely tender and moist. The traditional buttercream icing is creamy and tangy, thanks to the buttermilk. It’s simple, delicious, homemade and all natural—one of our family’s favorites and sure to become one of your family’s, as well.”

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the February 2020 edition of 225.