Editor's note: To-go drinks must be sold in sealed containers. We added our own straw for this photo shoot; it was not served to us like this.

There’s nothing quite like a Louisiana summer. And yes, this summer has been different than any we’ve seen before. But restaurants and bars around Baton Rouge are still trying to cool us off with the best summer drinks—even if customers want to enjoy them elsewhere.

Some locals have exchanged their happy hour routines for socially distant porch hangouts with their quarantine pods. A half-gallon of a frozen cocktail or a growler of your favorite craft beer feels like the perfect companion to these warm summer nights.

With Phase Two extended and bars still shut down, Baton Rouge restaurants are offering to-go drinks so customers can bring the bar home. Restaurants may offer sealed containers of beer, wine and specialty drinks to-go as long as local laws permit, according to the ATC.

Hover over the image below to learn about some Baton Rouge to-go offerings. And be sure to tell us where you have been getting your to-go drinks in the comments!

More spots serving to-go beer, wine or cocktails

Bin 77

Blue Corn Modern Mexican Restaurant

Fred’s Bar

La Carreta

MID TAP

Rouj Creole

Superior Grill

Tio Javi’s

TJ’s Ribs

The Velvet Cactus