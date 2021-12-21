Where to get festive cookies in Baton Rouge to impress your guests (and Santa)

Eloise Market and Cakery

Eloise is a new bakery in Baton Rouge that offers beautiful cakes and delicious catering meals (check out our story on it here), but it also has some cookies you may want to include with your holiday desserts. Eloise’s cookies have fun flavors that are sure to please any dinner guest. Stop into the shop and pick from flavors like chocolate chip, German chocolate, s’mores, Christmas cookie, red velvet and more. Eloise Market and Cakery is at 320 Lee Drive.

Basel’s Market

Take the stress out of cookie decorating by picking up a few pre-iced sugar cookies from Basel’s Market. From Santas and reindeer to ornaments and trees, these cookies are just as decorative as they are delicious. They may look too good to eat, but you can still treat yourself to a sugar cookie or pick up a few to wow your holiday party guests. Basel’s Market is at 5435 Highland Road.

Chow Yum Phat

You might know this Perkins Road overpass area restaurant for its inventive Asian dishes, but this year, Chow Yum Phat introduced its take on the classic holiday cookie tin. The CYP Assorted Cookie Tin features 25 cookies with unique flavor combinations like black sesame shortbreads with white chocolate, Japanese whiskey snickerdoodles and ginger shortbreads filled with orange cranberry jam, just to name a few. The cookie assortment is $35 and comes tucked inside a cute decorative tin. Christmas dessert orders are due by Dec. 22. Chow Yum Phat is at 2363 Hollydale Ave.

Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Pick up an assorted cookie tray from Les Amis Bake Shoppe so you don’t have to worry about desserts after the holiday feast. For only $30 you can get a tray of 30 assorted cookies and a half dozen cake balls. The cookies come in three flavors: red velvet white chocolate chip, Christmas sprinkle and chocolate chip. This tray is sure to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth. Get your order in before Wednesday, Dec. 22, to ensure that your tray will be ready for Christmas. Les Amis Bake Shoppe is at 11826 Coursey Blvd.

Magpie Cafe

Stop by Magpie Cafe to get the cutest pre-decorated holiday cookies. Whether you want to snack on one with your coffee or need to get a few to leave out for Santa, you’ll find festively decorated cookies at this Perkins Road cafe and coffee shop. Choose from cookies in different flavors that resemble popular holiday symbols like wreaths, snowflakes and Christmas trees. Magpie Cafe is at 3205 Perkins Road.

Have another favorite spot in town for decorated holiday cookies? Let us know about it by emailing [email protected]

