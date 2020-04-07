Spring is typically the time to pull out the crawfish pot, check that the tank is full of butane and fire it up. Boiling crawfish is the quintessential Louisiana pastime. But once crawfish season is in full swing, that’s when things get creative. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch likes to prepare crawfish in lots of different ways, including etouffee, bisque, pasta, pie and even tamales.

That’s right—Crawfish Tamales, which are not only a bit unusual, but are a lot of fun to make when you have some extra hands in the kitchen—and by that we of course mean the people you are currently staying at home with.

The crawfish filling Tracey created for our March 2013 issue is easy to prepare and can be made a day in advance. The corn flour used to make the masa and dried cornhusks are easy to find in local supermarkets on the Hispanic or Latin American aisle. If dried cornhusks are too hard to find, you can always roll the tamales in parchment paper, and the result is every bit as delicious. Double the tamale recipe and freeze half to steam another time.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the March 2013 issue of 225.