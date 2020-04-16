Anyone else itching for their favorite drink from their go-to coffee shop? It feels like it has been ages since Baton Rougeans could sip a cup of cold brew, iced latte or a freshly brewed mug of coffee at places like City Roots and Light House Coffee.
While the shutdown prevents people from dining in at restaurants and bars—and hanging out or working inside cafes—local coffee enthusiasts can still get their coffee fix to-go from select cafes around town. Check out their social media for information on how to place your order.
Do you know of any other local coffee shops serving during the shutdown? Tell us in the comments!
CC’s Coffee House: Select locations | 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily | takeout and drive-thru
UPDATED on 4/11: **All Corporate locations will open at 7AM and close at 4PM. CC's guests, we're still open and ready to serve you! Here is the latest status of operations: DRIVE-THRU ONLY: • Lee • Jefferson • Bluebonnet • Perkins • Hickory Ridge • Airline • Prairieville • Range • Camellia • Johnston • Congress • Ellerbe • Ridgeland • Chevron (Broussard) • Covington • Morgan City • Thibodaux • Port Allen • Pineville • New Iberia TAKE-OUT ONLY: • Robert Fresh Market • OLOL TEMPORARILY CLOSED: • Esplanade • Magazine • Royal St • Old Metairie • Veterans • All LSU locations • Burbank • Youree • Woman's Hospital • Siegen • St. Nazaire
Coffee Call: 3132 College Drive, Suite F | 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily | drive-thru
District Donuts: 7415 Corporate Blvd., #900 | 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily | takeout and delivery
Today’s #shareadozen drop is headed to Ochsner Baton Rouge! Thank you to everyone who is keeping this program bringing smiles! Your generosity is adding joy to the front lines. Read below about the #shareadozen program: We’ve Introduced the “Share a Dozen” program to help show some love to our friends on the front lines. When you purchase a predesigned half dozen variety box for $20, we’ll hand deliver a half dozen glazed donuts to front line medical heroes. As part of your purchase, we invite you to leave a short encouraging note in the text box provided (or just dictate it to us if placing your order over the phone). We will then hand write your message on a note included with the donut box being delivered. Deliveries will be made at least twice per week depending on volume. This is an opportunity for you to participate in gifting a tangible treat to our local medical community while also supporting our local restaurants. This week’s predesigned box includes glazed, cinnamon sugar, chocolate glazed, raspberry white chocolate, milk & cereal, and carrot cake. Please no substitutions on the predesigned box (unless for an allergy in which case we’ll make it happen). Our donut box will change weekly – stay tuned!
Garden District Coffee: 2008 Perkins Road | 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday | takeout
Go Yaya’s Crepes + Coffee: 504 North St. | online only | delivery
📢Announcing COLD BREW DELIVERY🚚 • • 1/2 Gallon jugs of our fresh brewed COLD BREW, dropped off at your doorstep…..only $16 gets you the best cold brew in BATON ROUGE without you leaving the house. We will be delivering starting tomorrow 4/10 so place orders today! Click on the LINK IN BIO⬆️ or cut & paste this⬇️ https://bit.ly/COLDBREWDELIVERED 👉Be sure to put your address in the notes section. Just leave an ice chest at your door if you won't be there to receive it! • • #batonrouge #coffee #bestinbatonrouge #gobr #geauxrouge #geauxtigers #coldbrewszn #coldbrewcoffee #icedcoffee #coffeedelivered #brmoms #redstickmoms #coffeeshopcorners #homedelivery #drinklocal
Highland Coffees: 3350 Highland Road | 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily | takeout
An update from Highland Coffees for those who do not use Facebook. (We made a similar post there yesterday.) To remain engaged with the community in any way that we can during this difficult time, our store remains open (to-go orders only). We have reduced our hours to 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM for now. If you would like to place an order but prefer to stay in your car or on your bike, we are happy to serve you curbside. Just give us a call. Our shop number is (225) 336-9773. We are still sending out orders of bags of coffee and tea through our online store (www.highlandcoffees.com). If you live in Baton Rouge and would like us to deliver bags of coffee or tea to you at home (perhaps you find yourself going through your supply faster than usual), we will be happy to do so. Call the shop for details. Please continue to stay safe by observing all social distancing and hygiene guidelines. And to the extent that you can, please continue to support our small, local restaurants and coffee shops so that our community comes out of this crisis as strong as ever. #chimesstreet
La Divina Italian Cafe: 3535 Perkins Road, #360 | 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily | curbside pick-up and delivery
Magpie Cafe: 3205 Perkins Road | 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday | pick-up
Editor’s note: This list isn’t meant to be exhaustive. Have another favorite coffee spot that’s still serving? Let us know in the comments!
