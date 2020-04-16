Anyone else itching for their favorite drink from their go-to coffee shop? It feels like it has been ages since Baton Rougeans could sip a cup of cold brew, iced latte or a freshly brewed mug of coffee at places like City Roots and Light House Coffee.

While the shutdown prevents people from dining in at restaurants and bars—and hanging out or working inside cafes—local coffee enthusiasts can still get their coffee fix to-go from select cafes around town. Check out their social media for information on how to place your order.

CC’s Coffee House: Select locations | 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily | takeout and drive-thru

Coffee Call: 3132 College Drive, Suite F | 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily | drive-thru

District Donuts: 7415 Corporate Blvd., #900 | 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily | takeout and delivery

Garden District Coffee: 2008 Perkins Road | 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday | takeout

Go Yaya’s Crepes + Coffee: 504 North St. | online only | delivery

Highland Coffees: 3350 Highland Road | 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily | takeout

La Divina Italian Cafe: 3535 Perkins Road, #360 | 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily | curbside pick-up and delivery

Magpie Cafe: 3205 Perkins Road | 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday | pick-up

