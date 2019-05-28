Chilled soups done right can be the perfect remedy for a long, hot, steamy Louisiana summer. 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is a big fan of gazpacho and vichyssoise, and thinks chilled pea soup with mint is one of the greatest dishes ever invented—especially if you can find fresh peas. Cucumber soup can also be delicious and refreshing, as long as it’s packed with punchy ingredients that elevate cucumber’s mild flavor profile.

Read on for Richardson’s recipe from our archives for a easy chilled soup using great summer flavors from the garden.