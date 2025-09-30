Get a taste of nostalgia with 225’s October 2025 issue, on stands now

Since 225 launched two decades ago, the regional culinary scene has evolved in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Our pages have reflected this tasty transformation, flooded with food news, splashy openings, gastronomic fads and local chef gossip. We’ve happily chased down those bright, shiny stories, and you’ve been happy to read them.

But peek below the surface of what’s fresh and new and you’ll find one of Baton Rouge’s greatest culinary assets: a rich layer of unvarnished hometown favorites. These are beloved spots that don’t need to be chic or fancy. They just need to be.

In celebration of our 20th anniversary, we’ve compiled 20 enduring eateries established before 2000 where the cooks aren’t concerned with fussy plating or trendy techniques. This isn’t to say the food isn’t delicious and satisfying—they wouldn’t have stayed in business otherwise. But there’s something else that draws passionate adherents that’s arguably more important: character.

Also in this month’s issue find out who has scream-worthy Halloween decor, how BR’s hockey team is performing, where to catch a new country music fest, and much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].